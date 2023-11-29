Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $59,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

FANG opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.