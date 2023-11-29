Balanced Commercial Property Announces Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance

Balanced Commercial Property stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.10 ($0.86). 435,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.07 and a beta of 0.84. Balanced Commercial Property has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.24).

Get Balanced Commercial Property alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.