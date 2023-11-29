Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 16,461,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67,709.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Banco BPM has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

