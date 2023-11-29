Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY remained flat at $41.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $49.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

