Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,029.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

