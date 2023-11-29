Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.86 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$109.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

