Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Baran Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRANF remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Baran Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Baran Group

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company's solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

