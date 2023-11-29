Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Baran Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRANF remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Baran Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50.
About Baran Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baran Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Baran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.