BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in November

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BBTV Price Performance

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. BBTV has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

