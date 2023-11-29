BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,999 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

