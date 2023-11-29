Beldex Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.44 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.45 or 0.05381115 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,925,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,185,918 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.