Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Biocept alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth $97,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.