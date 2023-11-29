BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Update

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

