BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.49. 76,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 390,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,216 shares of company stock valued at $711,344 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

