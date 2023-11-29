Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Bionomics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Bionomics Stock Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ BNOX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNOX
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bionomics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.