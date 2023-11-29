Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNOX shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Bionomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

