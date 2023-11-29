Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
