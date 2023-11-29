Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIRDF

Bird Construction Stock Performance

About Bird Construction

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.