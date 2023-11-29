BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.13 million and $23.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001786 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001339 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002777 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002430 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
