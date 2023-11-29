BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.13 million and $23.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002038 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000046 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $23,921,654.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

