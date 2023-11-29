Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Black Hills worth $51,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.