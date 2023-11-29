BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $3,697,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.