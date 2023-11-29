BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.55% of Consolidated Edison worth $3,912,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

