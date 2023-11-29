BlackRock Inc. Has $3.76 Billion Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $3,757,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

