BlackRock Inc. Has $3.77 Billion Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,451,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 992,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $3,766,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

