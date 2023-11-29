BlackRock Inc. Has $4.61 Billion Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,802,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.99% of Public Storage worth $4,612,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.71.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

