BlackRock Inc. Has $5.13 Billion Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,164,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.42% of Duke Energy worth $5,129,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

