BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,129,628 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.52% of Schlumberger worth $5,246,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.