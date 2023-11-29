BlackRock Inc. Purchases 122,156 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $4,920,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $461.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

