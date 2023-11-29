BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.53% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $4,770,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.