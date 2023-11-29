BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of Biogen worth $4,006,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

