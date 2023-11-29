BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.51% of Newmont worth $4,241,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 6.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.