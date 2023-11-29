BlackRock Inc. Sells 248,004 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,878,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $5,405,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $237,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

