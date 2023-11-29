BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,820,784 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,614,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of CME Group worth $4,375,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.80. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

