BlackRock Inc. Sells 369,071 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.99% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $4,030,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,602. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $977.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $938.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.