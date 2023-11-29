BlackRock Inc. Sells 82,015 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,650,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $4,158,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $955.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $883.18 and a 200-day moving average of $866.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

