BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,912,526 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,913,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $4,538,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $894,000. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

