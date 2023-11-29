BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,805,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $3,984,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

MMM stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

