BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.09

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 1093003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
