BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.09

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 1093003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

