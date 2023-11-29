Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 4099145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Block Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of £6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

About Block Energy

(Get Free Report)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.