BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BLSFY opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

