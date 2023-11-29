BMO Capital Markets Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

WDAY stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12 month low of $142.13 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

