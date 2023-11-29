BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 258.8% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Further Reading

