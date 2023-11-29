Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raises Dividend to $5.20 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 5.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $10.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $115.81.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

