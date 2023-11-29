Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.07.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$49.13 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.