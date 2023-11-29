Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.65

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

