Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Boxlight stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

