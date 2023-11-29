Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BMS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.57). 79,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,207.69 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.68).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

