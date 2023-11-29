Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 471,202 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,202 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $41,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

