Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Down 55.8% in November

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 21.3 %

BREZW stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

