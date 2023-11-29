Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of BREA stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

