Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 18,622 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

KEYS stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

