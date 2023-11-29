Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 98,860 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 862,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after buying an additional 489,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

