Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 7,131 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemours by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

